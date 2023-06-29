Still from the documents sent to the FTC trial against Microsoft on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard also comes the confirmation of the conclusion of exclusivity agreements with Playstation for Call of Dutywhich apparently go as far as 2023 gamethe latest expected.

This information was also obtained from the documents incorrectly censored by Sony’s lawyers, allowing the data to be glimpsed quite clearly under the deleted parts. “L’last game covered by the contract is a chapter of Call of Duty which will be released towards the end of 2023 “, we read, therefore reported in a very specific way in the document provided by Sony.

This means that the next Call of Duty, or the one that should be presented soon and probably launched this autumn, will be the last within the long exclusive relationship between Activision Blizzard and Sony, which has led to consolidating the idea of PlayStation as “the home of Call of Duty”, an element on which the company has focused a lot recently starting from the mandate of Andrew House.

The agreement mainly concerns marketing but also various content which are exclusive to PlayStation, in addition to the launch well in advance of some game modes and components, compared to PC and Xbox. It remains to be seen what happens after the current deal closes, considering Bobby Kotick reportedly sought a backup deal with Sony in case the Activision Blizzard acquisition goes wrong.