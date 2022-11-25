It was launched a few days ago Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, the long-awaited sequel to Activision’s battle royale. One of the most coveted weapons in the game is the M13B carbine which is quite difficult to obtain. So some players started selling it on eBay.

Source: eBay

The way in which this weapon is obtained within Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 it’s really complicated. Since players have to get into the new DMZ mode. Once there, they must defeat a rather difficult boss, take this weapon and request an extraction.

The most complicated thing about the situation is that there is only one M13B carbine per game. Being such a prized weapon, many players go looking for it. So having it in inventory is a truly titanic feat. Which is being taken advantage of by some players.

It should be noted that once you get the weapon it is yours forever, but you can share it with whoever you want. This means that Call of Duty players who are selling the weapon can do so unlimited. That is what we call shark mind.

How does the sale of this weapon work in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0?

Surely you have doubts about how this transaction works, but a visit to eBay dispels the doubts. The seller agrees with the buyer to exchange their Call of Duty information. They then enter a DMZ match as a team.

Source: Activision

once inside, the seller calls a supply drop with the gun for the buyer to take. Finally together they go to the nearest extraction point so that the weapon is already stored in the buyer’s arsenal. It also sounds a bit complicated, but certainly easier than the ‘normal’ way of doing it. Would you buy it?

