“THE Call of Duty players they are neither ‘special’ nor ‘unique'” says Microsoft in the official document shared with the British government regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. According to Xbox, these users they don’t lead the console sales charts.

Precisely, in the document we can read: “Call of Duty players are neither ‘special’ nor ‘unique’, in terms of spending or use of the console compared to players who prefer other popular franchises. Call of Duty does not increase spending on PlayStation and only represents the [TAGLIATO]% of Sony’s digital revenue worldwide. In 2022, Call of Duty players spent essentially the same amount of time on Xbox as players of FIFA, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto, Minecraft, NBK 2K, and Rocket League. It’s important to note that they spent about the same percentage of time playing other franchises. This finding is inconsistent with Call of Duty’s ability to drive consumption of non-Call of Duty content on consoles over other popular franchises.”

It’s still: “Call of Duty does not lead the acquisition of the platform. Xbox data shows that between 2016 and 2022, only the [TAGLIATO]% of gamers played Call of Duty as their first game on the new Xbox console and around [TAGLIATO]% of new Xbox players have never played or purchased Call of Duty content. Fortnite is the most commonly played first time game, while FIFA, Grand Theft Auto, and numerous other titles are just as often played first.”

Gamers just don’t care much for Call of Duty, says Xbox

Unfortunately we do not have the exact numbers indicated by Xbox, as they have been excluded from the document, but from the sentence we can understand that according to the company the number of Call of Duty players it is not particularly high and above all the shooter is not the main cause for acquiring an Xbox.

The meaning of this discourse is that if Microsoft acquired Call of Duty and making it exclusive would not have a particularly long leverage to move Sony from its position of dominance.

Also comes Xbox claims that Sony has more exclusive games than Microsoft, many of which are of better quality.