The Brazilian esports scene is in mourning. The place ESPN Brazil reported that the professional player of Call of Duty: Mobile, Ingrid ‘Sun‘Oliveira Bueno da Silva, was killed by Guilherme’Flashlight‘Alves Costa.

Sun, just 19 years old, began his career in this industry with the team Fantastic Brazil Impact E-Sports. However, she was found dead last Monday at the home of Flashlight, located in the neighborhood of Pirituba to the north of Sao Paulo.

According to local reports, Sun Y Flashlight they met via the internet, coinciding with their profession as soccer players. Call of duty. The person responsible for the murder admitted that he planned his crime in advance, although the motives that led him to do so were not specified.

A victim of femicide in Call of Duty esports

A video that circulated on social networks showed Flashlight being arrested. At that time, the player confessed that he was ‘fine of his mental faculties’ and that he ‘wanted to do this (assassinate Sol)’. In fact, before that he uploaded a video of his crime on Instagram from Gamerselite, a group of Call of duty of which it was a part.

Subsequently, the group Gamerselite deleted the video and issued a statement in which they demarcated from the actions of Flashlight, who made comments inciting terrorism and hatred of women.

The teacher Lola aronovich shared in Twitter that she also received an email from Sol’s killer. In this one, Flashlight He included violent videos and assured that he planned to commit more crimes against women.

‘The killer (of whom I had never heard of) sent me an email with the title ‘a commendable act’, promising new attacks and with several links to videos that I will not open or share. I feel sorry for Sol, a victim of femicide. Let these misogynists stop threatening and killing us!‘

Of course, messages of support for women in esports began to emerge. The team Jaguars Esports joined in condolences for the death of Sun and they hope that there will be more forceful actions to avoid this type of tragedy.

Women denounce abuses on a daily basis, but do not pay attention to society. It is not sports that are different. Elas lutam to conquer space and depois do ocorrido (a player assassinou a player of time adversário)> pic.twitter.com/VH5iXjK0Oh – Jaguares Esports (@JaguaresGG) February 23, 2021

