In the event the acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through, Phil Spencer said in an interview that he wanted to bring call of Duty on all platforms with the same quality and the same content, in perfect equality, and also took advantage of the opportunity to take a dig at Sony.

It has been since last August that Microsoft has been repeating that Call of Duty will not become an Xbox exclusive, although it is precisely on this argument that sony has worked so far to get the takeover blocked. Well, Spencer wanted to reiterate the concept once again for maximum clarity.

“We want to increase the number of devices people can play Call of Duty on, and I think it’s a bit like what happened with Minecraft“, explained the CEO of Microsoft Gaming. “When we acquired Minecraft, monthly active players were around 20, 30 million if I remember correctly (…) today they are 120 million.”

“It’s something you can obviously achieve by focusing primarily on growth of creative talentsenabling the evolution of the game and providing the resources necessary for the development teams to make sure they can make a great product.”

“With Call of Duty we have signed specific agreements with Nintendo and with NVIDIA so that the games can be available on multiple devicesand it’s clear that you can’t increase a title’s user base by taking it off some platforms.”

“We have at the moment fifty eight products of our catalog on Playstation Store. A lot of them we’ve acquired, see DOOM and the Fallout series, but there are also experiences that we’re continuing to update like The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76.”

“We want these games to offer a certain level of quality, which PlayStation users expect, but the same is true on PC and Nintendo. So when we say ‘available everywhere’ or ‘non-exclusive’, we want to make the absolutely best version of Call of Duty for all users And on all platforms.”

Spencer then specified that there won’t even be exclusive content on Xbox, taking a dig at Sony while it was there: “It happens that if I start playing with a great title released in recent weeks, Hogwarts Legacy, I discover that there is a exclusive mission on PlayStationnot available on Xbox.”

The head of Xbox has said that situations like this will not occur with Call of Duty, indeed there will be aabsolute parity of content on all systems to ensure that players can have a great experience regardless of the platform they own.