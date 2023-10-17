Call of Duty, Phil Spencer wants equality on all platforms

Phil Spencer he said in an interview that he wants the parity across all platforms For call of Duty: the contents of the various episodes must be the same on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and, as soon as possible, on Nintendo systems.
“I would like to say to Call of Duty players on PlayStation and, in the future, those on Nintendo consoles that you should feel 100% part of this community,” Spencer said. “I don’t want you to think there are gods content you are missingskins only available elsewhere or time exclusives – that’s not our goal.”
“The goal is to reach the 100% parity on all platforms regarding launch and content, as far as possible. I say this because obviously there are platforms with different resolutions and frame rates based on hardware performance, but beyond this there will be no differences.”
Call of Duty won’t be Xbox’s killer application
“That’s not our intention use Call of Duty to push you to buy an Xbox console. I want the Call of Duty community to feel supported across all platforms. We found ourselves on the other side, penalized in terms of skins and temporal exclusives.”
“Even the latest beta wasn’t available on Xbox the first week, but I don’t think that helps the community or the game. So yes, regardless of what platform you have, I want you to feel 100% part of the game. Call of Duty Nation.”
#Call #Duty #Phil #Spencer #equality #platforms