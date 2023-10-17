Call of Duty, Phil Spencer wants equality on all platforms

Phil Spencer he said in an interview that he wants the parity across all platforms For call of Duty: the contents of the various episodes must be the same on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and, as soon as possible, on Nintendo systems.

“I would like to say to Call of Duty players on PlayStation and, in the future, those on Nintendo consoles that you should feel 100% part of this community,” Spencer said. “I don’t want you to think there are gods content you are missingskins only available elsewhere or time exclusives – that’s not our goal.”

“The goal is to reach the 100% parity on all platforms regarding launch and content, as far as possible. I say this because obviously there are platforms with different resolutions and frame rates based on hardware performance, but beyond this there will be no differences.”