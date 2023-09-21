













This shouldn’t come as a surprise to players. After all Activision announced that it would stop supporting this version of Call of Duty: Warzone starting in June. All to focus on creating content for his successor and Modern Warfare III.

Once the Caldera servers shut down, players will still have access to the items they purchased. This within the multiplayer modes of the titles Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. These are still active and will remain so for the foreseeable future.

There is no doubt that the Call of Duty: Warzone The original was a milestone in battle royale that united several players. However, its number of users fell with the arrival of its successor. So it makes perfect sense that Activision is already focusing on this next stage of its successful shooter. Although of course we are going to miss the one who started it all.

What’s next for Call of Duty?

Although Caldera closes its servers, fans of Call of Duty They still have a lot to look forward to from the franchise. To start, Warzone 2.0 continues to receive content constantly. It is currently in the fifth season, with new modes and guest operators.

Source: Activision.

The launch of Modern Warfare III. This will be the closing of the reimagined trilogy that began in 2019. Once again we will have to face Makarov stopping his plans to create a third world war. Are you fans of the franchise?

