Among the background that emerged during the FTC’s trial against Microsoft for the acquisition of Activision Blizzardit also came to light that Microsoft had already tried to get the company to put Call of Duty and its games on Xbox Game Passbut without succeeding.
In fact, even Bobby Kotick himself doesn’t seem totally against the idea of putting Activision Blizzard games on subscription services, but that this could only happen through a adequate monetary investmentor a mountain of money, you think.
As we have seen, Bobby Kotick’s testimony in the FTC trial against Microsoft reiterated the company CEO’s aversion to subscription services, seen as too risky in terms of revenue from Activision’s number one Blizzard and generally not very profitable.
This, we imagine, applies above all to the day one inclusion in the catalog, given that the facts prove the opposite: just this month Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was included in the PlayStation Plus games for July 2023 and previously also other chapters ended up in the Sony subscription service, effectively belying the tone of general dissent expressed by Kotick.
The high demands of Activision Blizzard
However, should there be a “commercial incentive” adequate, as reported by the CEO, then the idea could change and Call of Duty and Activision games could also be included in the subscription services.
But it would be one large amount of money: “I don’t think there’s a company that could offer us the kind of commercial treatment that could represent the kind of structural value that we’re looking for,” Kotick said at the trial.
In 2020, however, it seems that Microsoft came close to finding a agreementat least leading Activision to consider including games on Game Pass: “Yes, we took it into consideration but then we decided not to include our games on Game Pass as a subscription service”, confirmed the CEO during the interrogation .
On the other hand, the agreements signed between Sony and Activision Blizzard for the inclusion of exclusive content and benefits for subscribers to PlayStation Pluswithin the ongoing commercial agreements between the two companies, which should expire next year.
