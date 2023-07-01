Among the background that emerged during the FTC’s trial against Microsoft for the acquisition of Activision Blizzardit also came to light that Microsoft had already tried to get the company to put Call of Duty and its games on Xbox Game Passbut without succeeding.

In fact, even Bobby Kotick himself doesn’t seem totally against the idea of ​​putting Activision Blizzard games on subscription services, but that this could only happen through a adequate monetary investmentor a mountain of money, you think.

As we have seen, Bobby Kotick’s testimony in the FTC trial against Microsoft reiterated the company CEO’s aversion to subscription services, seen as too risky in terms of revenue from Activision’s number one Blizzard and generally not very profitable.

This, we imagine, applies above all to the day one inclusion in the catalog, given that the facts prove the opposite: just this month Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was included in the PlayStation Plus games for July 2023 and previously also other chapters ended up in the Sony subscription service, effectively belying the tone of general dissent expressed by Kotick.