With Microsoft’s victory against the FTC it’s back in fashion to think about the possible additions that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, should it be finalized, would lead to Xbox Game Passobviously starting from call of Duty: but when it might arrive the series in question on the subscription service? Not soon, since we are talking about 2025.

To tell the truth, the information is not new, given that it can be found, semi-hidden, among the many papers that characterized the legal procedure between Microsoft and the British CMA, therefore preceding the entire process we witnessed between Microsoft and FTC, which ended just yesterday with the victory of Microsoft.

Even if the acquisition of Activision Blizzard were to be successful, in fact, from the documents collected by the CMA it seems that thewait to have Call of Duty on Xbox Game Pass would still be quite long, at least as far as this particular series is concerned.