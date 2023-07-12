With Microsoft’s victory against the FTC it’s back in fashion to think about the possible additions that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, should it be finalized, would lead to Xbox Game Passobviously starting from call of Duty: but when it might arrive the series in question on the subscription service? Not soon, since we are talking about 2025.
To tell the truth, the information is not new, given that it can be found, semi-hidden, among the many papers that characterized the legal procedure between Microsoft and the British CMA, therefore preceding the entire process we witnessed between Microsoft and FTC, which ended just yesterday with the victory of Microsoft.
Even if the acquisition of Activision Blizzard were to be successful, in fact, from the documents collected by the CMA it seems that thewait to have Call of Duty on Xbox Game Pass would still be quite long, at least as far as this particular series is concerned.
Call of Duty on Game Pass: the possible release period
“Based on this, we expect the benefits would start to accrue within a reasonable time frame (although in practice there would likely be some lag between the completion of the acquisition and the arrival of Call of Duty on Game Pass in 2025)”, reads the documents provided by the CMA.
It seems to be a study conducted by the CMA on the matter, therefore it cannot be taken as precise and official information, but it is indicative of what could happen with Call of Duty if the acquisition were to close, i.e. there would still be a waiting period quite a long time before seeing the series on Xbox Game Pass, where it would arrive in 2025.
Among the reasons for this interval are probably the agreements that Activision Blizzard has made with Sony, which link Call of Duty to exclusive marketing with PlayStation and prevent the launch of titles on Xbox Game Pass. These will expire in 2024, but probably the first chapter to be able to arrive on Game Pass would be that of the following year.
