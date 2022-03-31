A few days later the rumors about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered coming to SwitchCOD fans have now spotted the hybrid console on the official webpage of “Online services” Of Activision.

This support site allows you to scroll through a list of games and view the current online status of each.

Apparently, Nintendo Switch also appeared among the platforms, selecting Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

This title was launched in 2018 on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and not on the Switch, as you certainly know. The list could easily be a glitch or glitch, as Activision removed it right after it was spotted.

? Call of Duty News? ? Looks like #Call of Duty Black Ops 4 is showing a Nintendo Switch server being online. ? pic.twitter.com/SVRZ9dMBsU – Call of Duty News (@WarzoneQG) March 30, 2022

In February, not long after Microsoft announced it would acquire Activision Blizzard for $ 68.7 billion, President Brad Smith expressed interest in bringing the COD series to the Nintendo Switch.

“We would like to bring [Call of Duty] on Nintendo devices. We would like to bring Activision’s other popular titles and make sure they continue to be available on PlayStation, [e] to become available on Nintendo“.

It was probably a technical error, but the timing is definitely interesting after the recent rumors.

