Microsoftin the process that sees it against the FTC for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, has had the opportunity to explain how it intends to bring the series call of Duty on Nintendo Switch. Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Game Studios, was called to talk about it, who explained the procedure without major mysteries: “we will have to fix the graphics and resources to run on Nintendo platforms.”

It should be noted that he spoke of “platforms” and not of “platform”, a probable reference to the arrival of the heir to the Nintendo Switch, which is assumed to be more powerful than the current hybrid console. Be that as it may, Booty continued talking about lower frame rate and less graphical complexity.

L’ftc extension he argued that this would essentially be another version of the game and that the Switch stands apart from the high-performance consoles of Xbox and Playstation.

It should be added that Booty’s answer essentially described the standard procedure that takes place when converting a game for a less powerful platform than the starting ones. There are several titles brought to Nintendo Switch that have undergone graphic cuts to be able to run, such as Doom Eternal or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, although they have remained excellent experiences.

Booty also got to answer a question about the 2019 email denying the possibility of Activision Blizzard’s games remaining cross-platform, stating that the goal was to ax Sony. The Microsoft executive commented that in the meantime his position has changed, as demonstrated by the number of agreements made by Microsoft to bring its games to other platforms. as GeForce Now.