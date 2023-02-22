“I see a lot of people in the comments concerned that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may ever turn up Nintendo Switch. I actually think they can convert it with ease, especially considering it’s already working great on PS3 and Xbox 360,” wrote the analyst. Daniel Ahmadmaking a joke about the possible arrival of the shooter on the Japanese hybrid console.

Ahmad’s reference is obviously to the fact that Modern Warfare 2 stands as the remake of an episode originally released in 2009, available on PS3 and Xbox 360, and that’s clearly the version that would run without any problems on the Switch hardware, while there are several doubts about the feasibility of a conversion of the remake.

The well-known analyst wanted to joke about the announcement of the ten-year agreement between Microsoft and Nintendo, but there is no doubt that the problem exists and promise a equal content and functionality at the moment it seemed a little risky.

Naturally the speech could be completely different where this long agreement starts in conjunction with the debut of a possible Super Nintendo Switch (how cool would that name be?) o Nintendo Switch 2 or whatever the Kyoto house will call its next console.

Here, in a similar situation it is easy to imagine a certain type of graphics scalability which, in combination with upscaling technologies such as DLSS, could actually allow Activision to bring the next chapters of Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms without resorting to the cloud and without depressing maximum resolution and frame rate.