It is today’s news that Microsoft and Nintendo have officially signed a contract committing the Redmond company to publish call of Duty on the platforms of the Kyoto house for ten years. Obviously all this will have value only in the event that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes well.

Even if the acquisition is completed this year, the deal will most likely not apply to 2023 Call of Duty and possibly not even 2024. next generation of Nintendo consoles it seems the one that will most likely be able to count on the chapters of Call of Duty. It is also difficult to understand what the nature of the next Nintendo platform might be: will it continue on the Switch path, or with much weaker hardware than that of the competition? Will Call of Duty have to set limits on this console?

So there are a lot of questions to answer and we won’t be able to do that for probably quite some time. What we can say for sure is that such an arrangement is only good for the players: publishing a game on multiple platforms means satisfying more users and, in the case of multiplayer titles with cross-play, it means being able to play with a greater number of friends if they have a different console from ours.

In other words, we believe that there is not nothing to criticize in this move from the point of view of the end user, who gets a lot and loses nothing. However, what intrigues us, and we would like your opinion on this, is how relevant the arrival of the Activision Blizzard saga on Nintendo devices actually is.

We repeat, there is nothing wrong with it, but we wonder how many players who only buy Nintendo consoles – and don’t own a gaming PC, PlayStation or Xbox – are really interested in Call of Duty.

Nintendo Switch is a console suitable for everyone, but still today it is proposed as family console and for the very young. As Miyamoto said recently, Nintendo wants to be reassuring. The parent who buys Switch for his son or daughter does not do it with the idea of ​​giving him Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 as well. and rare successful cross-platform games (think of the evergreen Minecraft or Among Us).

A certain segment of gamers who own Nintendo consoles and want to play a great third-party game like Call of Duty, however, probably it also owns other platformsalso because the third-party game performs better on PlayStation, PC or Xbox.

However, we don’t have real statistics on the matter (also because Call of Duty has been away from Nintendo since 2013, or from CoD Ghosts), for this reason we are curious to “collect data” in our community. How many gaming rigs do you own? Are you interested in Call of Duty? If it came out on Switch, would you still buy it on other consoles or PC? let’s talk about.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.