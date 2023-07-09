The information emerges from one of the many documents that emerged following the start of the FTC process against Microsoft for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, as reported by Derek Strickland of TweakTown. The document is widely censored, as often happens, but it appears decidedly interesting for the contents that emerge.

Although CEO Bobby Kotick has clearly reported that he does not welcome the distribution system through Xbox Game Pass for his games, in a document sent to the court for the famous lawsuit with the FTC it seems that it is Activision and Microsoft see “big economic benefits ” in placing games on Game Pass and cloud including Call of Duty.

A change of course from Activision Blizzard on Game Pass and Cloud?

“Activision and Microsoft have identified great economic benefits from placing Activision content on Game Pass”, reads a visible part, while in the other it emerges that “Activision also recognizes significant benefits from placing its content on services of cloud gaming”.

The statements are interesting because they seem to be in stark contrast to what was reported by CEO Bobby Kotick, who instead seemed very unwilling to introduce Activision games on these services. In general, Activision Blizzard is not exactly a company that tends to enthusiastically launch itself into subscription services, although it must be said that, for example, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold is also present in the PlayStation Plus games of July 2023 War.

As the journalist points out, the documents were collected and sent before the recent hearings that took place in the main part of the trial, so they may not correspond with the course of action chosen by the parties involved, but they are still original and interesting testimonies.