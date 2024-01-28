Two have popped up online video stolen from Call of Duty NX1code name of Neversoft game canceled in 2010 or so: a futuristic chapter that for some reason was shelved and never saw the light of day. Until now, at least.

Apparently the project was set up after the exes of Infinity Ward founded Respawn Entertainment, thus making an important reality in support of the Activision franchise missing. However, as already mentioned, Neversoft's prototype was then rejected.

Probably titled Call of Duty: Future Warfarethe game was confirmed as legit on Twitter by former series developer Brian Bright, who talked about the aforementioned background story.