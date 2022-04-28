As part of its war on cheaters, the team behind call of Duty announced that it has implemented a new technique, known as Cloakingwhich will prevent cheaters from seeing opponents during a match.

As explained in a new blog post highlighting the latest developments for the anti-cheat solution Ricochet of Call of Duty, Cloaking follows a similar philosophy to Damage Shield, in that it is designed to “give legitimate players an edge over cheaters“.

While Damage Shield actually activated God mode for all legitimate players when a cheater was detected in a match, Cloaking targets the cheaters squarely, making it impossible for them to see opponents, bullets, and even hear sounds.

Elsewhere in the update, Ricochet’s team revealed that they have banned another 54,000 accounts. It also clarifies that all banned players will be removed from the leaderboards.

According to the Ricochet team, these new changes will apply to Warzone, but only “after a period of examination” in order to “minimize any problems that players may encounter“.

Source: Eurogamer.net.