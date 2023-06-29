call of Duty actually it’s not that special as Sony would have you believe, indeed its sales are in line with PlayStation exclusives: a graph that we imagine was presented during the hearing between Microsoft and the FTC reveals it.

According to the information shown in the image, the real leader of the charts is FIFAwhich every year goes on to occupy the first place in the rankings and which with FIFA 23 has achieved the best launch ever for the series, with more than ten million players.

Call of Duty positions itself instead between second and sixteenth placedepending on the country, showing performance very similar to titles such as Fortnite, Horizon, Grand Theft Auto and Battlefield.

What the graph tries to demonstrate is that the Activision shooter it does not represent an essential asset for the PlayStationwhich in practice gets the same results with its first party productions, from God of War to Gran Turismo, passing through the aforementioned Horizon.

So even if Phil Spencer doesn’t keep his solemn oath to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation, on balance it wouldn’t be a drama for the Sony platformwhich can count on several other very popular games.