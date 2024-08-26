The agreement has been in place for several months now and many have begun to wonder when Microsoft will keep its promise According to some rumors, we will know something as early as tomorrow.

There are many rumours that some kind of imminent Announcement regarding the arrival of Call of Duty on Nintendo Switch . As you may recall, one of the promises made by Microsoft when it acquired Activision Blizzard was that the Call of Duty series would be coming to Nintendo consoles.

Call of Nintendo Switch

According to some, we will be able to hear the first details as early as tomorrow, during the Nintendo Direct dedicated to third parties just announced. How did they deduce this? Call of Duty fans have noticed that the official Brazilian account of the series on X has recently started following a group of influencers linked to the world of Nintendo. According to some, this is a sign that something is coming, as otherwise it would be a behavior that makes little sense.

According to other people, the occasion of the announcement will be another: Call of Duty: NEXT on August 28. In this case, however, it has already been announced that it will mainly be about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer and Zombies mode, as well as Call of Duty: Warzone.

Always consider that we are talking about hypotheses and rumors, so there is certainly nothing. In any case, what is the most likely option? Frankly, we find it difficult to announce a launch within the year, at this point. More likely that, if anything, Microsoft and Nintendo will make some announcement related to the new console of the latter. If that were the case, it might be too early to know anything. What if a Call of Duty was a launch title for the Super Nintendo Switch? Would you like that?