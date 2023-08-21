Nicki Minaj will be in call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty Warzone. We already knew it, but now the release date has arrived: August 24, 2023. The information is not official for now, but has been shared by ModernWarzone, a social profile dedicated to Call of Duty leaks.

ModernWarzone is a very active source and always ready to share the latest news on Call of Duty leaks, so we can consider his information reliable although obviously unofficial.