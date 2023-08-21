Nicki Minaj will be in call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty Warzone. We already knew it, but now the release date has arrived: August 24, 2023. The information is not official for now, but has been shared by ModernWarzone, a social profile dedicated to Call of Duty leaks.
ModernWarzone is a very active source and always ready to share the latest news on Call of Duty leaks, so we can consider his information reliable although obviously unofficial.
Call of Duty and Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj seems to be coming to Call of Duty, but that shouldn’t be a surprise. Activision has long been ready to insert characters that have little to do with Call of Duty within the saga, with collaborations linked to both fictitious characters and other famous characters from the show, such as Snoop Dogg. Let’s not forget also the collaboration with The Attack of the Giants.
What do you think of this collaboration?
