People are currently playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and while some get the digital copy to play instantly, others prefer the plastic case with the disc. And now, some users of Canada have noticed that the boxes of Xbox have a printing error, one that is giving promotion to PlayStation.

The error can be seen on the back of the game with a phrase that says “the best-selling franchise in Xbox”, but since it must also come in French, in its respective translation it says almost the same thing, only that it says PlayStation. This was surely due to a failure of the machines that make the printing, and now these copies can be considered collector’s items.

Also, some players who purchased the Xbox physical edition of #MWII in Canada have noticed an error on the box. “The best selling franchise on Xbox” somehow translated in French to “PlayStation.” (via r/XboxSeriesX) pic.twitter.com/et2kZWRTpO — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 28, 2022

This not only happened to one user, but to several Canadians who bought the video game published by Activisionsomething that seems somewhat ironic to them, especially now that the company is being acquired by microsoft. Although it is hoped that this detail will not be another trigger for the community to start arguing over meaningless details.

In news related to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. It was recently mentioned that an Amsterdam hotel would be suing Activision for the inclusion of his image in the video game. However, there are details that can prevent the lawsuit from proceeding, if you want to know more about the news, we invite you to click on the following link.

Via: Twitter

Publisher’s note: This is not new in the video game industry, it has also happened with games like Resident Evil Revelations in its version for Nintendo 3DS. And now, as the COD reprints will be swapped out in new shipments, rest assured we’ll see the flawed copies selling for huge numbers on ebay.