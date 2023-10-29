call of Duty never ceases to amaze with its incredibly bold collaborations: a few days ago it was Napoli Calcio’s turn, protagonist of an original promotional video, but with today’s collaboration we have gone decidedly further.

The battle cry was launched by an internet and TV personality known, for one reason or another, to practically all of Italy: the chef (and template for many memes) Giorgio Barchiesi, known as Giorgione.

The chef published a very particular video on his social profiles announcing that he had received “a call impossible to refuse”all showing himself with the iconic dungarees and a COD operator mask.

It is not yet clear what the collaboration will consist of, but Giorgione himself assured that “very very very soon” various new features will be shown.

Some fans have fantasized about the possibility of having an in-game skin dedicated to the chef (it must be said that it would have a considerable hitbox) while others, more realistically, imagine that Giorgione will be the testimonial for some advertisements.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2023) is coming to next-gen consoles and PC this November 10th. You too can’t wait to fire “a trifle” of bullets?