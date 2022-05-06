Over 3,000 developers are working on the call of Duty.

With two new Call of Duty titles on the way, you’d expect a sizable number of people to be working on the franchise right now. But the huge figure revealed in a recent report by Activision Blizzard might surprise fans.

As reported by Tweak Town, Activision’s report states that the Call of Duty series now has more than 3,000 people working on it. This represents 31% of the company’s total employees, which currently amount to 9,800 developers. Making up nearly a third of Activision’s entire workforce, this vast number shows just how important Call of Duty is to the publisher.

“We are working on the most ambitious plan in Call of Duty history, with over 3,000 people now working on the franchise and the return of Modern Warfare which has produced our most successful Call of Duty title ever.“says Activision.

The next title in the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, was unveiled last week with a short teaser showing the game’s logo. A Warzone sequel is also on the way, which Activision says will contain “revolutionary innovationsThe company hopes to attract players after first quarter financial results revealed that Call of Duty’s user base has declined by 50 million players over the past year.

