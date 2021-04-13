Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a few months away from its second anniversary, but Infinity Ward had not yet made any official addition that could have the title in the near future. However, this changed on Monday, when the company announced what Call of Duty Modern Warfare will receive 2 new maps, although they still do not know for sure when they will reach the title.

The two new maps are Drainage and Al-Raab Air Base. Drainage takes place in a huge area of ​​sewer runoff, with dozens of concrete barricades and giant pipes that make up the cover of the map. Al-Raab Air Base is a larger map that takes place in an air base with several buildings that can be entered and a lot of tight alleys for fights.

We recently released two new maps to Modern Warfare, ‘Drainage’ and ‘Al-Raab Airbase’ which were available in private match. We temporarily removed them as they aren’t quite ready and need a bit more love before returning. We’ll update soon on when they’ll be back! – Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 12, 2021

While Infinity Ward’s announcement of these maps was a bit of a surprise, it didn’t quite come out of nowhere. On March 31, both maps were stealthily released in Modern warfare, but they were only available for private games. However, as Infinity Ward pointed out in their recent tweet about the maps, they weren’t ready, because they have been removed from the game for now.

The two new maps represent the first significant update to Modern Warfare since shortly after the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War late last year. It is not clear for now if the maps will be available in regular matchmaking playlists or if they will only be playable in private matches once they return to the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5, and PC.