The famous series of call of Duty back in the spotlight again, thanks to a leak presented by the well-known insider Tom Henderson, which anticipated the arrival of possible cut contents from the remake of the first Modern Warfare, which could land on the next chapter of the series not yet announced.

The reference leak was posted on Twitter on the insider’s profile, which was then taken up by further pages. Henderson is quite known in the shooter field, especially as regards the series Battlefield and precisely also that of call of Duty and according to his opinion there would have been some content cut from the first Modern Warfare of the 2019, complete with multiplayer mode exclusive, which would then be set aside.

The rumored game mode was probably to be called DMZ abbreviated, or something similar and we speak, at least from the description that was offered to us by the insider, of an experience for players similar to that offered by Escape from Tarkov.

For those unfamiliar with the famous simulation shooter, often abbreviated simply as Tarkov, let’s talk about a multiplayer tactical fps open world, in which it is required to extract loot from various urban and wooded maps. The player can carry modified weapons of his choice to face the other players. However, if you were to be killed during the game, all the loot recovered and that carried from the beginning of the game, would be irretrievably lost (with some specific exceptions).

With Tarkov, we are talking about an extremely punitive and brutal shooter, and for some elements quite far from what has already been seen in Warzone, although there are some similar conditions like that of the open world similiar. However, there are also variations on the decidedly more arcade theme, just think of the new mode present in Battlefield 2022, call Hazard Zone which puts the context of the selected character’s permanent death, but isn’t as potentially frustrating as Tarkov in the mechanics.

Finally passing once again to Henderson’s words, from what we read, it seems that there could be in the next Call of Duty, a papabile remake of the original Modern Warfare 2, a game mod of this type to further enlarge the playful offer of the series which for now consists of three very successful sections: campaign, multiplayer and the aforementioned Warzone (Battle-royale).