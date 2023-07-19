Corden, even more precisely states that the Call of Duty Modern Warfare trilogy will be released on Nintendo Switch. However, we are talking about the originals, not the recent remakes. The reason is probably technological: the old chapters can run more easily on Switch, while the more recent ones should receive various cuts in terms of graphics and performance.

Nintendo Switch it’s a very successful console and many video games trying to land on it. Some big names, however, are missing and one of them is call of Duty . However, everything would be about to change, as reported by the well-known journalist and leaker Jez Corden . In fact, it seems that Microsoft – which is now close to acquiring Activision Blizzard – intends to publish old chapters of Call of Duty on the Nintendo console.

Microsoft and Activision: the return of Call of Duty on Nintendo consoles?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered could be one of the games coming to Switch

Corden shared this leak starting from an official news that we have already reported to you, namely the fact that Microsoft has reactivated the servers of old Call of Duty chapters on Xbox. All of this was obviously appreciated by the fans, but it would not be a gift from the Redmond company. According to the journalist, the real reason is precisely the fact that the Xbox parent company intends to bring the old Call of Duty to Switch and for this reason it is already reactivating servers.

We remember that Call of Duty: Ghosts is the last chapter released on a Nintendo console (Wii U, precisely), ten years ago. The low sales of the game did not convince Activision to continue on this path, but certainly part of the problem was Wii U, more than the interest of Nintendo players for Call of Duty.

Speaking instead of Call of Duty 2023, we know that it will allow you to use weapons, operators and bundles of Modern Warfare 2, it’s official.