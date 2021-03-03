Despite the fact that this year’s installment of the franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, has already been on the market for several months, since Infinity Ward has continued to support Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and a good example of this is the content that has reached new generation consoles today.
As has shared mp1st, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare receives a new texture pack for Xbox Series X, Xbox One X, PS4 Pro and PS5. This new texture pack is called “Texture Pack 3”, and it improves the graphic fidelity of the title both for the new generation consoles and for the more powerful versions of the past.
Source: mp1st
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare receives a new texture pack for Xbox Series X
Of course, this New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Texture Pack It is completely free content, and is available through any of the stores on both consoles. The size is not excessively large, as the package will occupy 7’9 GB on Xbox consoles and 8’36 on PlayStation consoles.
In the description of the complement it is stated that «This pack supports the most detailed textures for weapons and operators in Modern Warfare and Warzone. » Therefore, players can expect an improvement in the details of the different weapons of both titles, since from now on it is expected that they will have a 4K resolution, given the words that we just quoted.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare and Warzone will share progression, weapons and much more
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5, and PC.
