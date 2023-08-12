Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III it will also come up PS4 and Xbox One. For the moment we do not have an official confirmation from Activision Blizzard, but the situation has become clearer thanks to a new report from IGN USA.

But let’s take a step back and let’s start from the beginning. As we reported, the Twitter account TheGamingRevolution reported yesterday that the official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III page on the Xbox Store did not report the Xbox One version of the game and only mentioned the Xbox Series X|S version.

At the same time, a trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on the official PlayStation channel it mentioned both the PS4 and PS5 versions in the title. On the net, therefore, the doubt arose that the game was coming to PS4 but not to Xbox One.

The Xbox site however, it has now been updated and confirms that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be available on Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X|S. There was probably an error on the part of the store and the circulation of information prompted Microsoft to promptly correct the matter.