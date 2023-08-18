In an interview with The Washington Post, the Call of Duty Narrative Director Brian Bloom said that the Modern Warfare reboot series still has many stories and characters to tell, although three games have already been released.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Arabic numeral) was the conclusion of the Modern Warfare series in 2011. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Roman numeral) will therefore be the end of modern version of MW? According to Activision, no .

Brian Bloom’s words on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will continue the story of Modern Warfare II

Bloom he precisely stated: “We think that the narrative arcs of the characters go in one direction, but they can also go out of their arc, they can go backwards, people can evolve and decay. All these things offer a rich and fertile ground for telling stories , and that won’t stop. In fact, I’d say we’ve only just begun.”

Obviously this does not mean that 2024 we will immediately receive a new chapter of Modern Warfare, but the impression is that this saga is destined to continue over the years. Normally Activision waits at least one or two years before publishing a new chapter of one of its sub-sagas, with the exception of this year which will bring us Modern Warfare IIIsequel to 2022’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Another novelty is related to the fact that Modern Warfare III is the first COD chapter not to include original 6vs6 maps at launch.