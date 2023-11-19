Since Call of Duty 2 was released in 2005, every year has been marked by the release of a new title in the series. A cadence that seems impossible, but maintained thanks to the commitment of a fleet of developers linked to Activision. However, over the past decade, increasingly visible cracks have emerged in this seemingly solid foundation. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III marks a turning point in this seemingly endless cycle. Developed by Sledgehammer Games in an apparently short period, the game gave the impression of having to give up a potential continuation of Advanced Warfare, another saga much loved by fans in the CoD universe, causing some disappointment. The game, initially planned as DLC for Modern Warfare IIhas instead become a title in its own right, keeping the annual tradition alive.

The plot of Modern Warfare III begins immediately after the events of the previous title, featuring some of the same characters and situations. However, the brevity of the single-player campaign is evident. Clocking in at less than four hours on normal difficulty, the story suffers from rushed developments and lacks emotional impact. While characters like Farah, Price, and Ghost remain memorable, the plot seems to rely too heavily on nostalgia for the original games in the Modern Warfare series. The game introduces “Open Combat Missions”, which promise greater freedom of action, but in reality merely offer the illusion of choice. These missions, which often recycle maps from previous areas of Warzone, end up feeling repetitive and superficial, lacking inventive or meaningful challenges. In reverse, Traditional linear missions, with their cinematic action and spectacular sets, are among the game’s most enjoyable moments.

Modern Warfare III’s multiplayer is where the game really shines. With engaging game mechanics, a variety of maps and modes, and a skill-based matchmaking system, it offers a rewarding experience for both veterans and new players. The speed of the matches and the wide range of customization options make multiplayer one of the strongest parts of the game. Zombies mode has undergone a transformation, moving away from traditional battles on small maps and becoming more like a large map-based mission, reminiscent of the gameplay of Warzone and DMZ. This change may attract new players, but it may not satisfy longtime fans of the mode.

Graphically and sonically, Modern Warfare III does not disappoint. While some areas may not shine as brightly as you would expect, overall the game maintains the high quality standard of the series, especially in its audio aspect. Ultimately, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is a game that manages to capture the essence of the series while showing signs of a rushed production. Its campaign, although short and with a not entirely convincing plot, is balanced by solid multiplayer and an innovative approach to Zombies mode. While it may not be remembered as one of the best titles in the series, offers an authentic and fun Call of Duty experiencewhich continues to demonstrate why this series remains one of the most beloved in the video game scene.

Format: PC, PS4, PS5 (tested version), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch publisher: Activision Developer: Sledgehammer Games Vote: 7/10