Call of Duty Modern Warfare III it will arrive on November 10, 2023 and it is still not very clear what kind of game it is. It will certainly continue the story of the second Modern Warfare remake and will allow you to use the contents (such as skins, characters, weapons …) of this game, but according to some reports it will be more of an expansion of the previous game rather than a real own new chapter. Now, the Australian price of the game on Steam which seems to confirm this hypothesis.
As reported by Evan Fox – content creator – Call of Duty Modern Warfare III costs 54.95 Australian dollars. The price of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II at launch was 109.95 Australian dollars. So it seems that the new game costs about half. The conversion is €65.24 (AUD 109.95) and €32.61 (AUD 54.95). Of course, the prices of the games are not a one-for-one exchange. Call of Duty Modern Warfare II cost €69.99 on Steam, but in general we can consider the Australian prices as similar to ours. The game in Italy could therefore cost on PC between 35 and 40 euros, making approximate estimates.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, price drop or error?
Obviously in all this speech we must take into consideration that, although there is a Call of Duty Modern Warfare III price proof video in the Australian version, nothing can be taken as official. The game is not yet available for booking / pre-purchase, so we don’t know exactly if the figure unearthed by Evan Fox is a valve platform leak or a pure and simple error.
As mentioned, however, past reports by Jason Schreier indicated that the 2023 Call of Duty would not be a real new game but rather a sort of expansion for Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, and indeed it seems to be, considering that the contents of the previous one are moved to the new one. The fact that it is sold at a lower price is therefore not a possibility that can be completely ruled out.
The August 17th there will be a complete presentation of Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, perhaps we will discover new details at that time.
