Call of Duty Modern Warfare III it will arrive on November 10, 2023 and it is still not very clear what kind of game it is. It will certainly continue the story of the second Modern Warfare remake and will allow you to use the contents (such as skins, characters, weapons …) of this game, but according to some reports it will be more of an expansion of the previous game rather than a real own new chapter. Now, the Australian price of the game on Steam which seems to confirm this hypothesis.

As reported by Evan Fox – content creator – Call of Duty Modern Warfare III costs 54.95 Australian dollars. The price of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II at launch was 109.95 Australian dollars. So it seems that the new game costs about half. The conversion is €65.24 (AUD 109.95) and €32.61 (AUD 54.95). Of course, the prices of the games are not a one-for-one exchange. Call of Duty Modern Warfare II cost €69.99 on Steam, but in general we can consider the Australian prices as similar to ours. The game in Italy could therefore cost on PC between 35 and 40 euros, making approximate estimates.