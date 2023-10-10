













Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III: The beta will be compatible with NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex









As you just read, the open beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III which starts from October 14 on PC will be compatible with DLSS 2 Super Resolution and Reflex.

This means that those who prepare for the beta of this long-awaited shooter title Activision and that they have an RTX graphics card, preferably from the 30 series onwards, they will see that the game performance will be optimal.

The players of GeForce will enjoy the latency-enhancing benefits of NVIDIA Reflex starting in beta. The players of GeForce They will also get an improvement in DLSS 2 Super Resolution performance in the beta.

Source: NVIDIA

For those who purchase the game’s Early Access, the PC campaign will launch on November 2nd and the full game will launch on November 10th. Gamers with a GeForce RTX Series 40 will also be able to enable DLSS 3 with Frame Generation for even higher frame rates.

When is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III released?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It will be released on November 10 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. This installment should put an end to the reimagination of the Modern Warfare series that shone in the era of the PS3 and Xbox 360 and that now tells the story of Captain Price again and that not only took us through Europe, it put us in Latin America and United States and now, will close with the famous “Remember, no Russian.”