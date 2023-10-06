













Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III: The beta is underway and this is what you need to know









The first thing you should know is that the Beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be split into two different weekends, with more maps and game modes scheduled throughout the Beta. The multiplayer maps will be familiar to anyone who played CoD: Modern Warfare 2 (2009), with the latest technical advancements and modern movement mechanics for a fresh experience.

We also recommend: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice reaches 10 million sales around the world

First weekend of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Beta

The weekend one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It is only available exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

PlayStation Early Access: Players who have pre-ordered the game on PlayStation will be able to start playing the Beta on Friday, October 6 at 10 AM PT.

PlayStation Open Beta: Starting Sunday, October 8 at 10 AM Pacific Time, the rest of the PlayStation community can start playing the Beta. The weekend beta ends for everyone on Tuesday, October 10 at 10 AM Pacific Time.

The main map will be Favela, Set in beautiful Rio de Janeiro, it offers you several options to confront enemy operators. Stick to the perimeter to keep your opponents at bay along the streets and through the shanties, or head into the central alleys to fight up close.

Then you can infiltrate estate where you will fight for a position in the cabin or move around the forested perimeter of the map to flank opponents.

Then we have Skidrow. Here you must navigate streets while using the new Tac-Stance to navigate tight curves in an urban environment. In Rust you must prepare for chaos and fight for your position at the top of a tower.

Source: Activision

What are the game modes available for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III beta?

Team duel: Use teamwork to eliminate enemy players and reach the score limit.

Domination: Capture and hold up to three flags to earn points for your team.

Hotspot: Capture and hold the Hardpoint (an area that changes location during the game) to earn points for your team.

Source: Activision

Confirmed cancellation (Open Beta): Team deathmatch with a twist. Eliminate enemies and grab the badges they drop to earn points for your team. Pick up your partner’s badges to prevent the enemy from scoring.

Ground war: Large scale conflict with vehicles. Capture and hold objectives to score. By capturing objectives, your team will be able to access new respawn points. Like Domination, but with more objectives.

It is worth noting that the most you can hope for is reaching level 20. As you level up, you gain access to better weapons and other perks that will help you during your battles. Excited for the beta? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)