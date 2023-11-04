Some PlayStation 5 players are experiencing a rather bizarre problem: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III requires the disk Modern Warfare II to make the singleplayer campaign accessible

After the problem encountered with the game’s trophies, which they were listed as MW2 DLC And they did not present the coveted PlatinumPlayStation 5 users must therefore encounter another problem linked to the new chapter of Activision’s FPS saga.

For how long the title will be released on November 10ththe singleplayer campaign is already available for those who have completed the pre-order but, cAs mentioned at the beginning of the article, some players report that they cannot play the title on PlayStation 5 due to an error message that asks them to enter the PlayStation 4 version of Modern Warfare II. The message reads as follows:

Insert a playback disc for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and try again.

Activision seems aware of the problem and, through a post published on X, revealed that it has released a update That it should solve the problem for players after restarting the console.

🛠️ #MW3 Campaign An update has gone live to address an issue causing some Players to encounter a “disc required” error. Please restart the game for the update to take effect. https://t.co/6lFdnV8ZUH — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) November 2, 2023

This issue, combined with the aforementioned trophy issue, represents further evidence that reports from 2022 that Modern Warfare III was initially conceived as aModern Warfare II expansionwere on balance truthful.