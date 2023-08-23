













Call of Duty Modern Warfare III shows off its first mission at gamescom 2023









During the gamescom 2023 it was possible to appreciate a new advance dedicated to this joint development between Sledgehammer Games and Infinity Ward. The peculiar thing about this new video is that it deals with the first mission of the game, which is Operation 627.

During the video that shows us the gameplay of Call of Duty Modern Warfare III we see the action, some of the exploration that has always accompanied the franchise and the intrigue that has always accompanied this franchise.

Source: Activision

It’s worth noting that the mission presentation was a bit dark because the action took place at night, however, that didn’t mean we couldn’t appreciate the combat we’re used to seeing.

The description of this gameplay tells us that the Zordaya prison complex contains someone who can turn the tide of the coming conflict in Modern Warfare III. Alpha Team enters from the water as Bravo and Charlie Teams assist in an operation conducted in the Kastovian Sea.

Source: Activision

We also recommend: Call of Duty: Sales of classics resurface thanks to the return of multiplayer servers

This was just a small preview of everything that awaits us with this video game which will close the story that began with the restart of the series that arrived in 2019. Now we just have to wait to see something more about the campaign or, in its default, multiplayer.

We will be aware. Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google Ne

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)