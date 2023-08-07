As we have already reported, Activision has confirmed the new chapter of CoD, that is Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. In addition to the release date, set for November 10, 2023, we know practically nothing. Now, however, a video of Swagg – a well-known player of the FaZe team – appears online, showing various objects included a sandal, a soda can and an old telephone. What do they mean?

According to the interpretation of ModernWarzone – account that covers Call of Duty news – the whole means that the “slide cancel” will be featured in Modern Warfare III.

Explanation it only makes sense in Englishas the sandal is of the “slide” type, the can is “can” and the old telephone is a “cellphone” (cell for short): adding everything together we get “slide cancel”.