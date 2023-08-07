As we have already reported, Activision has confirmed the new chapter of CoD, that is Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. In addition to the release date, set for November 10, 2023, we know practically nothing. Now, however, a video of Swagg – a well-known player of the FaZe team – appears online, showing various objects included a sandal, a soda can and an old telephone. What do they mean?
According to the interpretation of ModernWarzone – account that covers Call of Duty news – the whole means that the “slide cancel” will be featured in Modern Warfare III.
Explanation it only makes sense in Englishas the sandal is of the “slide” type, the can is “can” and the old telephone is a “cellphone” (cell for short): adding everything together we get “slide cancel”.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III and the “slide cancel”
The Slide Cancel it’s a move that basically allows more experienced players to move around the maps much faster. However, it had been removed in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II, with the obvious displeasure of a certain portion of players of the Activision shooter.
We repeat, however, that for the moment he is alone an unofficial interpretation. We can not consider everything more than a rumor. However, Activision had confirmed that Modern Warfare II operators, weapons and skins will be accessible in the next chapter.
Finally, you can see the official trailer for Call of Duty Modern Warfare III.
