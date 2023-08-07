The trailer it didn’t show anything about the game. We can hear some words during the cutscene, for example “never bury your enemy alive”. We can also see the face of John Price, famous character of the series.

Activision has officially announced that the next installment in the Call of Duty series will be called Call of Duty Modern Warfare III . The company also revealed the release date: November 10, 2023 . It all happened with a trailer that you can find below. Platforms haven’t been announced, but we can start assuming the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S versions.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, from 2011 to 2023

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 from 2011

The original Call of Duty Modern Warfare III (rendered as Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3) was released in 2011 on PS3, Xbox 360, PC and Wii. It is a sequel to Modern Warfare 2 and begins immediately after the events of the second chapter. We find well-known characters such as Soap, Price and Nikolai.

Obviously this new chapter will follow it style of the latest Modern Warfare, with completely overhauled graphics and various improvements to the game structure. The fulcrum of the shooter will still be the set of multiplayer modes: even if it is not official for the moment, we can be sure that the online contents will connect to the free to play Call of Duty, so as to allow a shared progression.

Considering the timing, it is credible that Activision intends to release a few more trailers in the weeks that separate us from Gamescom, and then offer a complete presentation on that occasion. Tell us, what are your hopes for Call of Duty Modern Warfare III?