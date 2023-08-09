













The trailer takes us through what we might think is Makarov’s great escape. Since we see that he is in a kind of prison with guards that escort him wherever he goes. From here we already see the threat level of this villain from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, since all the prisoners are fearful in his presence.

Captain Price’s narration also does its part to sell us on this antagonist. As if that were not enough, we have glimpses of some of the events that will surely happen in the title. The same ones that are very similar to events that we saw in the original trilogy of Modern Warfare.

This new breakthrough Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III it’s just a taste of things to come. Since at the end of it a text is shown that says that the full revelation will arrive on August 17. Surely there they will take the opportunity to give us a test of their playability. Did you like this preview?

Who is Makarov in Call of Duty?

Vladimir Makarov served as one of the main antagonists in the original trilogy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It is about a Russian extremist who behind the scenes caused all the events of the trilogy. Which culminated in World War III.

In the current Modern Warfare trilogy, his name has only been mentioned, but we have not seen him in action. However, this advance shows that he continues as a fearsome rival and a great threat to beat. Are you ready to face Makarov one more time?

