But we go in parts. Those who play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III using a card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series will have the opportunity to take advantage of DLSS 3 which will make the game run without major problems at more than 128 FPS.

On the other hand, if you use an RTX series 30 or 20, you can activate the DLSS Super Resolution option that also helps accelerate FPS in the version of the game that the Beenox team is developing.

To that we must add that we will also have NVIDIA Reflex which will help lower latency which helps to have better responsiveness when playing.

What you should know about the PC launch of Call of Duy: Modern Warfare III on PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Requirements to play on PC

There are several suggested settings to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on PC and this is where you should pay enough attention to know if your computer will be ready to properly run the game.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 8 GB

Hi-Rez resource cache: Up to 32 GB

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Video memory: 2 GB

Storage: SSD with 149 GB of available space (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

RAM: 16GB

Hi-Rez resource cache: Up to 32 GB

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT

Competitive Specs / Ultra 4K

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

RAM: 16GB

Hi-Rez resource cache: Up to 64 GB

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

Video memory: 10 GB

Storage: SSD with 149 GB of available space (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that in the recommended option, the game still works with a 1080ti and at the very least requires an RX 3060. If you are looking for something competitive, then the investment is a little more severe.

Early Access Hours

If you bought Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III On PC, you’ll want to know what time you’ll be able to start playing. It is worth noting that the game will be available starting November 9 at 11:00 PM Central Mexico Time, 9:00 PM Pacific Time.

Now, the preload starts on November 1st and if you have early access, you start playing the campaign starting November 2nd at 10:00 am Pacific time. The multiplayer section will be available until the launch of the game.

