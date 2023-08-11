Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III it’s official, but we don’t know much about the game right now. For example, we still don’t have a clear idea of ​​which versions will be released. We can assume that it will arrive on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but there are some doubts about the older generation versions that are starting to show their side by now. Based on new information, though, it appears that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is planned for PS4while a version Xbox One doesn’t seem certain.

Precisely, as you can see in the tweets just below, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Xbox Store page only mentions the Xbox Series X|S versions. This could mean it won’t be available on Xbox One. Conversely, however, the official PlayStation YouTube channel has released a video that mentions both PS4 and PS5.