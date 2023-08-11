Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III it’s official, but we don’t know much about the game right now. For example, we still don’t have a clear idea of which versions will be released. We can assume that it will arrive on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but there are some doubts about the older generation versions that are starting to show their side by now. Based on new information, though, it appears that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is planned for PS4while a version Xbox One doesn’t seem certain.
Precisely, as you can see in the tweets just below, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Xbox Store page only mentions the Xbox Series X|S versions. This could mean it won’t be available on Xbox One. Conversely, however, the official PlayStation YouTube channel has released a video that mentions both PS4 and PS5.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III wouldn’t be the first game to skip Xbox One
We repeat that at the moment Activision has not confirmed of any kind regarding the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III releases, so it’s possible that the Xbox Store page and PlayStation video is incorrect to some extent.
A full announcement of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is expected for August 17, so it is credible that on this occasion we will be able to find out more in detail what the developers intend to do.
In any case, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III it wouldn’t be the first game to arrive on PS4 but not Xbox One. Both the Resident Evil 4 remake and Street Fighter 6 went this route.
Finally, we leave you with the release date and trailer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.
