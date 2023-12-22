The Amazon offers today allow us to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for PS5. The reported discount is 43% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price for this product it is €79.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 on PS5
The PS5 version of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 also includes how bonus the Call of Duty Endowment Direct Action Pack which offers three objects: a business card, an animated emblem and a Call of Duty Endowment (CODE) themed weapon sticker.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is the most recent chapter of the saga. It offers a single player campaign and a series of multiplayer modes. We remind you that to play online on PlayStation you need to be a PS Plus subscriber.
