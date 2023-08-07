













As you can see the revelation of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III he did not show much about his novelties. It simply limits itself to giving us an idea of ​​what his story will be. With a rather short dialogue of Captain Price talking about not burying your enemies alive.

Probably in the following days Activision will show more regarding its gameplay. Since their ads are usually like this. With a small teaser that generates interest in its fans, to later give them a great revelation of its mechanics.. So it only remains to wait.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will close the trilogy that began with the 2019 reboot. In this we follow Price and his Task Force 141 on different missions to prevent the destruction of society as we know it. What do you think they will have us prepared for this next installment?

What could Call of Duty Modern Warfare III be about?

Who played the original saga of Modern Warfareas well as the previous title of call of duty They already have an idea of ​​what to expect. After all, there were many references to Makarov, who was the main villain of the original trilogy. It seems that his return is already up.

Source: Activision.

The current saga of Modern Warfare It has been a kind of remix of the original. That is to say, he has put plots and scenarios that we know, but gives them a more modern and unexpected touch for new fans. So maybe we’ll see more familiar faces and quests this November 10th.

