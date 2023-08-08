Finally the confirmation arrived: Call of Duty Modern Warfare III has a release date, shown with a trailer released earlier.

The trailer lays the groundwork for this third chapter, which if it proposes some of the concepts of the original game, could advance the story to new heights. Obviously the title will also propose the mode multiplayer And cooperativebut to know all the details we will have to wait for new announcements.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III will arrive on November 10, probably for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.