













Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III finally presents details of its long-awaited Zombies









The first thing you should know about the zombies mode that will accompany Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is that it will feel very different from what you see inside Black Opsespecially in terms of narrative.

Now, this is not a solo development by Treyarch, Sledgehammer is supporting them a lot and it shows that a totally different path was taken and that makes the gaming experience going to be different.

According to the story, we have the return of Viktor Zakhaevthe ultranationalist arms dealer and enemy of Task Force 141. A substance is found that will be a problem for the protagonists in this way.

Source: Activision

Zakhaev realizes what this substance does to the dead and instead of being scared, the opposite happens, he knows that things will turn in his favor and he will be a threat to whoever confronts him.

Who will take care of the Zombies in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III?

The operation to stop this threat is called “Deadbolt” and Sergeant Johnny “Soap” Mctavish is accompanied by Captain Sergei Ravenov, an operator and mission specialist with experience in this type of raids. On the ground they are directed by a certain SSO Greene. The group has information that Zakhaev was planning something a few months ago, but they are not sure what exactly it was…

Source: Activision

In this iteration of zombies, there are both living and undead enemies. The threat from the living comes in the form of Terminus Outcomes, a private military company hired by Zakhaev as muscle. Led by Jack Fletcher, the soldier who survives alongside Zakhaev at the end of the trailer, the PMC does not judge the motives or ethics of its clients. If the money is good, the job is done.

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIAs a member of the team, your operator joins other multinational operators to counter the threat posed by the Exclusion Zone, all under the basic principles of Operation Deadbolt: “Nothing comes in, nothing comes out.”

Combining the best of map features and systems Modern Warfare Featuring Treyarch’s core features, Modern Warfare Zombies introduces a new spin on this fan-favorite mode, launching alongside the campaign and multiplayer when Modern Warfare III releases.

If you pre-order you will be able to unlock Ghost Zombie.

Source: Activision

