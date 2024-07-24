TO Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III lTwo things have just happened: the first is that its fifth season is already underway and is now available on all platforms and the second is that it is now part of Xbox Game Pass.

Not to get too deep into it because it’s a lot, we tell you that season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone 2.0 comes with WWE Operators “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

Season 5 of CoD: Modern Warfare III It also comes with a mode called Slam Deathmatch in which players fall into a WWE ring.

There’s also a 6v6 map taking place in the state of Florida and a smaller 6v6 map taking place in a junkyard.

Source: Activision

Also, three existing maps are getting cel-shaded variants: Celship, Toonoxide, and Ink House. Added to that is a point of interest that became famous in Verdansk, which is Superstore, which will now be in Urzikstan.

The game will also feature several quality of life improvements, including one that has been requested by players and which has to do with the use of the gas mask.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is now available on Xbox and PC Game Pass

We have reported to you on several occasions that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It was coming to Xbox Game Pass and now it has. It will also be available on PC Game Pass, just in case you thought it would stay on consoles.

Keep in mind that the other CoD that will be coming to Game Pass is Black Ops 6, which will only be available to users who have an Ultimate subscription.

Speaking of CoD, remember that Black Ops 6's multiplayer beta is coming soon. You can get a good idea of ​​how the game is doing there. Are you excited about this announcement?