What happens is that an ad appeared on the Arabic YouTube channel of this company. In this you can read the legend ‘play the demo first on PlayStation’. the same appears ‘at least five days before on another platform’.

CharlieIntel, who is an informant who is always very aware of anything related to call of dutywas the one who noticed and incidentally translated this ad.

It is to be imagined that in order to participate in the first beta of the game you have to reserve it, which is common.

At the moment this information has to be corroborated, and in this sense only Activision or Sony can do it. These types of promotions with PlayStation systems are not unusual.

Fountain: Activvision.

But there is a doubt if when Microsoft finally acquires Activision Blizzard they will continue, since the ideal is that there is parity between all the systems for the tests of call of duty.

In that sense, the only thing left is to wait and see what happens. What is proven at the moment is that much of the content acquired in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be available to players who purchase CoD: Modern Warfare III.

That is something that we shared with you recently and you should check it again if you are interested in this new video game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III you need to perform these tests to fine-tune your online game, as it will allow Activision to test the load on its servers.

Fountain: Activision.

Only then will you be able to make the necessary adjustments before its launch on November 10, 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

