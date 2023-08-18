













the progress of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It shows quick scenes of a passenger on a plane. He receives text messages on his cell phone, with one of them saying the phrase ‘no russian’. Later we see that probably the same passenger starts shooting mid-flight.

Both this glimpse and the previous trailer gave us a glimpse of the debris of a crashed plane. It is possible that this is the consequence of these events. In addition to the fact that Price’s voice when this happens in the new trailer suggests that it could be the cause of an international war.

The fans of call of duty They saw these scenes and on social networks they already fear that a controversy will come. After all the original No Russian quest was heavily discussed by players and media alike.. Will it be just as brutal in this reboot trilogy?

Why was the No Russian mission in Call of Duty so controversial?

Not Russian It is one of the first missions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In it we take control of an American soldier infiltrated in Makarov’s terrorist group, just when they carry out an attack. This involves a high-caliber weapons attack on unarmed civilians at a Russian airport.

The mission was considered so controversial that it generated several debates and appeared on news programs. The developers were aware of the graphical nature of the mission so in both the original and its remaster, players have the option to skip it entirely.

Source: Activision

Depending on how they handle it in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, we’ll know if it will be just as controversial. Although knowing what Makarov is capable of in this saga, we wouldn’t be surprised if he was the same or more brutal.. What do you think about bringing this mission back?

