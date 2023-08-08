Following a series of leaks, the publisher officially revealed the sequel to the first-person shooter via the teaser trailer on this page, with a release date of November 10. Sledgehammer Gamesthe studio behind WWII in 2017 and Advanced Warfare in 2014, he tweeted the teaser trailer on Monday, seemingly confirming reports that he’s developing this year’s game.

People say that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is a continuation of Modern Warfare II from last year. Activision apparently confirmed this last month when it said that Operators, Weapons, and Packs Modern Warfare II will be carried over to the new installment of the series this year.

In February, Bloomberg claimed that Activision originally had plans to release a major expansion of Modern Warfare II this year, but that the DLC it became a complete game.

Citing people familiar with the project, he said the goal of Activision for the new call of duty is to create a game that feels “like a full-price standalone release and also an extension of Modern Warfare II“.

The report added that maps and modes of Modern Warfare II will be carried over to the new title.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I guess the fans of call of duty they will be super excited. I hope they include something new like Modern Warfare II.