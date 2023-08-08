Activision Blizzard has unveiled the next chapter of Call of Duty: announcements from developer Sledgehammer Games and from official Call of Duty accounts have formalized the launch of Modern Warfare III set for November 10 on PC, Xbox and Playstation. The new chapter of Modern Warfare III will continue the events of its predecessors, reboots of the Modern Warfare series, which had already met with enormous success as a relaunch of the saga that began in 2007. Although in the original trilogy the main antagonist was Vladimir Makarov, his existence was revealed only at the end of MWII, thus suggesting that the MWIII campaign will follow the events of MW2, including, perhaps, the famous “No Russian” mission. The release date of Modern Warfare III comes 13 months after the launch of Modern Warfare II in October of last year, thus maintaining the established tradition of the Call of Duty franchise, with a launch every year since 2005. This new release is will join the battle royale spin-off, Call of Duty: Warzone, and is the first chapter of the franchise released by Activision after the proposed acquisition by Microsoft, which took place in early January 2022. The latter recently made a agreement with Sony to bring the series for the next ten years also on PlayStation consoles.