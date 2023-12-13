













Activision knows that you are going to have free time and for that reason decided that From December 14 to 18 you will have free multiplayer Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III so that you can get a good idea of ​​how this game is and try it with all the calm in the world. The best thing is that there is a lot of content to enjoy and here we tell you what's coming.

Well, let's start with the things you can play from December 14 to 18 in the free multiplayer trial of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. First of all, you have the beginning of season 1 and this is what you should know.

Season 1 introduces the new map Meat, a compact slaughterhouse located in the port of Oakland in California. Fight your way through the meatpacking plant and processing plant or extend the fight to mid-range by heading to the outside loading dock and parking lot.

You can also play Operation Spearhead War Mode which has objectives in several phases. The objective is to destroy the SAM tactical operations site and the enemy team's radar, escort a tank through hostile territory, and enable override codes to prevent an imminent missile launch.

This is everything you can try in the free period:

Main 6v6 maps: Terminal, Rust, Highrise, Shipment, Afghan, Meat.

Land Warfare Maps: Popov Power, Orlov Military Base, Levin Resort.

Main Modes: Team Duel, Hot Spot, Domination, Casualty Confirmed, Ground War, War.

Playlists: 24/7 Rust (Shipment and Rust), War Mode, Pit 6v6 (including Highrise, Meat, Afghan, Terminal), Ground War, Modern Warfare Zombies.

What else can you try in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III free period?

In case you feel that something is missing in the free multiplayer trial period of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIWell, we tell you that zombies mode will also be free.

Zombies is coming to the Modern Warfare universe for the first time, and free-to-play players can get a taste of this new gaming experience by joining Operation Deadbolt in the mission to contain the Exclusion Zone.

