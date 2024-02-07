













Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone 2.0 Unveil Season 2 Battle Pass









It is worth noting that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 Battle Pass features a variety of skins, elite operators, ghostly weapon blueprints, and finishers.

The Season 2 Battle Pass includes more than one hundred rewards, with two new basic weapons.

Purchase the full Battle Pass and earn 1,400 COD Points by advancing through Sectors to access all content. You can also purchase BlackCell for additional content, including Reactive Spectral Operator Skins, Battle Token Tier Skips, and additional rewards.

We also recommend: Diablo IV: The Lunar Awakening has arrived and you can now play it

The Battle Pass for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone 2 – Blackcell

As we mentioned, season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone 2.0 comes with many rewards and more and here we present it to you:

The Battle Pass– Purchase BlackCell to gain full access to the Season 2 Battle Pass along with 20 Battle Token Tier Missions (25 on PlayStation). The full Battle Pass includes up to 1,400 COD Points within 100 levels of unlockable content from Pass progression.

BlackCell Sector– Access the Battle Pass AO with an alternate starting location by accessing the exclusive BlackCell Sector. Unlock this sector to immediately receive 1100 COD pointsthe new BlackCell operator “Sin Nombre” and the following:

The weapon project of the SVA 545 assault rifle “Molten BlackCell” animated features dripping animations, and comes with pyrite tracers and the “Golden Ghoul” low effect.

The Sidewinder combat rifle weapon project “Lament BlackCell” animated that features dripping animations, and comes with pyrite tracers and “Golden Ghoul” low effect. Also in the sector is the “Knuckle Sandwich” operator auction.

Additionally, distributed Exclusive BlackCell items are found throughout the Season 2 Battle Pass sectors. These include 11 BlackCell reactive operator skins and six alternate animated weapon blueprints with drip animations.

Players who upgrade to BlackCell after purchasing the Battle Pass will also regain 1100 COD Points.

Source: Activision

Get Rick Grimes and other operators

Purchasing BlackCell or the standard Battle Pass for 1100 CoD Points gets you an instant reward that comes with two operators:

Rick Grimes (SpecGru, Battle Pass instant reward)

Kate Laswell (SpecGru, Battle Pass instant reward)

Source: Activision

Additionally, we will also have additional Battle Pass skins when you complete the Battle Pass sectors.

Don't forget that there are also free weapons, weapon blueprints, vehicle skins, and lots of additional content.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone 2.0, what will we see in the store?

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone will leave us many worthy lots in its store.

Tracer Package – Ultra Resonance Look

Tracer Pack – New Weapon – Eco Endo: Evergreen Rhino

Ultra Aberration Skin

Tracer Pack – Ultra Terrarium Look

Tracer Pack – The Walking Dead Operator Bundle: Michonne

Tracer Pack – Complete Dragon Kit: Lunar New Year

New Weapon – Demonic Radiance

Zombies: Aether Worm

Nova 6 Pro Package

Tracer Pack – Speak Plague Masterpiece Bundle

Source: Activision

What do you think of all the content coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone 2.0?

Also remember that there will be a free weekend for you to try the game. Don't forget to leave your comment and remember that we are in Discord.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)